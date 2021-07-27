Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:16AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
At 615 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles north of Lake Wissota, or 13 miles northeast of Eau Claire,
moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Lake Wissota around 625 AM CDT.
Cadott around 630 AM CDT.
Boyd around 635 AM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.