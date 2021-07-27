Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 243 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 10 miles south of New Wood Wildlife Area

to 11 miles south of Sheldon. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Medford, Colby, Thorp, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro,

Jump River, Longwood, Stetsonville, Goodrich, Gilman, Curtiss,

Lublin, and Atwood.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.