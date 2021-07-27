Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:49AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 147 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Spirit to near Ladysmith. Movement

was southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Medford, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Stetsonville,

Gilman, Lublin, The Mondeaux Flowage, Perkinstown, Esadore Lake,

Donald, North Twin Lake, Hannibal, and Wood Lake.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.