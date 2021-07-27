Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:42AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles north of Hawkins to 8 miles east of

Exeland to near Stone Lake. Movement was south at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Hawkins around 155 AM CDT.

Ladysmith around 205 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Sheldon, Bruce

and Weyerhaeuser.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.