Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 8:10AM CDT until July 27 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 808 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Tomah to Fort Mc Coy to Sparta,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters report 60 mph winds in Cataract at

804 am.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Tomah around 815 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Warrens, Portland, The North Flowage, Oakdale, Valley Junction,

Highway 33 And County Y and Jellystone Park Near Warrens.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 132 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 51.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 21 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.