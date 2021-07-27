Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 8:00AM CDT until July 27 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Millston to 6 miles north of Fort Mc

Coy to near Cataract, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Sparta, Tomah and Fort Mc Coy around 810 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Warrens, Melrose, Shamrock, Portland, Pigeon Creek Campground,

Potters Flowage and The North Flowage.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 120 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 52.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 21 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.