Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:20PM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:20PM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
RRA
At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Salem, or
11 miles west of Sparta, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Bangor around 1230 PM CDT.
This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 9 and
20.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.