Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:15PM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bend, or

14 miles northeast of La Crosse, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

West Salem around 1220 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Bangor.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 9 and

20.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.