Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:09PM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bend, or

15 miles north of La Crosse, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

West Salem around 1220 PM CDT.

Bangor around 1230 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp

Decorah, Stevenstown, Rockland, County Roads D E And E, Severson

Coulee, Mindoro and Newburg Corners.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 9 and

20.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.