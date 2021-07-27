Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:03PM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:03PM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 1203 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville, or
16 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
North Bend around 1210 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include West
Salem and Bangor.
This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 9 and
20.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.