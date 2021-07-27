Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 11:54AM CDT until July 27 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 1154 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville,

or 10 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

North Bend around 1210 PM CDT.

West Salem around 1225 PM CDT.

Bangor around 1230 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp

Decorah, Stevenstown, Rockland, County Roads D E And E, Severson

Coulee, Mindoro and Newburg Corners.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 9 and

20.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.