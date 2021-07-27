Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators and the White House are working furiously to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Pressure is intensifying on all sides to wrap up talks on President Joe Biden’s top priority. Despite weeks of closed-door discussions, several issues are still unresolved. And a new dispute has flared over the regulation of broadband access. Patience is running thin as senators accuse one another of shifting the debate. Still, all sides sound upbeat that an accord is within reach. Biden met with a key Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, at the White House. Senators are bracing for a weekend session to finish the deal.