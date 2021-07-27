Masks in Eau Claire schools to remain optional ‘at this time’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the CDC recommended masks be worn inside schools, which may have you wondering how that impacts the Eau Claire Area School District.

Last week, the district announced masks would be optional inside school buildings this fall, but they would be required on buses.

Eau Claire Superintendent Michael Johnson said at this time, masks will remain optional for students and staff inside school buildings.

"The ECASD is aware of the updated guidance the CDC released earlier today. At this time, masks will remain optional for all students and staff. We will continue to monitor school and community data and collaborate with our local public health experts as we make decisions regarding our mitigation strategies. A change could become necessary if local, state, or federal mandates begin requiring masks in school buildings, or if we experience significant increases in positivity rates in our community or at specific schools or grade levels. Fortunately, we have learned a lot over the past year and half, including the fact that we can pivot quickly as needed. If we do need to make a change, we will inform our families, students, staff, and community members immediately." Superintendent Michael Johnson

