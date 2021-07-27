Maryland man sentenced for threats against Biden, Harris

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison for making death threats against U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when they were candidates during the 2020 campaign. James Dale Reed made the threats in a scrawled letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor whose yard signs supported Democrats. A home security camera captured images of Reed leaving the threatening letter at the home in Maryland’s Frederick County. An anonymous tip to police led investigators to question Reed at his home. Court records say he initially denied writing the letter but later took responsibility.