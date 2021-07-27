Level 3 (of 5) risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday

Temperatures were slightly cooler this afternoon than the past couple days, but highs still were in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures topping out near or above 90 once again. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of this hot stretch with highs in the low 90s and dew points rising up into the low to mid 70s. This will make the hottest part of the afternoon feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s.

For that reason, a Heat Advisory has been issued for counties along and southwest of I-94 until 9pm tomorrow. Do what you can to stay cool: get to air conditioning, if possible, for at least an hour to recharge your body and drink plenty of water even when not thirsty. Click HERE for more information on the Heat Advisory and hot weather safety tips.

This is expected to be the hottest day of the current heat wave, but it will also be the last as a cold front arrives late evening. Ahead of that front, thunderstorms will form and gain strength by feeding on the high heat and humidity.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a level 3 risk for severe storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening across all of Western Wisconsin. All types of severe weather are possible including tornadoes, particularly intense straight line wind gusts, and potentially very large hail.

This level three risk, called an "enhanced risk" by the SPC means that numerous persistent severe storms are possible. The strongest of these persistent storms could become very intense. The timing of the storms is a bit in question, but will likely be in the late afternoon and evening.

There could be some showers midday into early afternoon that could limit or delay both the hottest part of the day and strong storm chances. While there could be some isolated strong storms that form ahead of the cold front, the main severe threat is along that front in the late evening.

That will come in the form of either an intense line of storms or a broken or partially broken line of individual storm cells.

The humidity will be fairly slow to depart even after the front and associated strong storms exits overnight, as dew points Thursday will fall from the upper 60s to lower 60s. At best, dew points and humidity will fall to the upper 50s Thursday night and Friday before a brief return to the mid 60s is possible ahead of another cold front that has a slight chance of producing storms on Saturday.

Sunday is the first day of August, and the month will begin mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along with comfortable humidity.