Join in on the bean business, the kidney bean business

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - One local company is asking for growers to join in on the bean business, but not just any beans, kidney beans.

According to Chippewa Valley Bean in Menomonie, northwestern Wisconsin through Minnesota is known as the 'Kidney Bean Belt' since beans like kidney beans thrive in the sandy soil of the area.

Since the demand for kidney beans has grown over the years, so has demand for more acres to grow them.

That's why Chippewa Valley Bean is asking for farmers to help out, by using billboards.

"This year corn and soybean prices are high and we're seeing farmers take their acreage and go into more corn and soybeans. Well, kidney beans are competing in price but the good thing about it is, many of our farmers in Wisconsin don't have enough opportunity for rotation," said Cindy Brown, president of Chippewa Valley Bean.

Each grower who decides to work with Chippewa Valley Bean will have to sign a contract where they will discuss soil, crop rotation and kidney bean harvest.

