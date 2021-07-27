Jefferson Award Winner: Frank Garber

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - This month's Jefferson Award Winner likes to stay behind the wheel, but today, we are recognizing the service and joy he brings to the Chippewa Valley.

Frank Garber is 82 years young. He may have retired from his work at Mayo Clinic Health System about eight years ago, but this man is still working. Five years ago, Garber became a volunteer driver with the Center for Independent Living Western Wisconsin.

"I drive on an average now about two to three days a week. At one time I was doing four to five days a week," said Garber.

Whether it is to the grocery store, hospital or pharmacy, Garber will get you there.

"He is always on time," said Arlene Dennis, a Bloomer resident. "He is never late. He is always a gentlemen. He is always helpful in every way he possibly can be. I just can't say enough good about him."

Garber has been driving Arlene and her brother, Don, for years now. Don also can't seem to say enough about Garber's service.

"On a scale from one to 10, I'd say 15,' said Don Dutton.

Garber isn't just behind the wheel. He is also on the tracks.

"I am from Virginia. So, when my parents would travel, during the war, it was always on the railroad," said Garber.

For nearly nine years, Garber has volunteered at the Chippewa Valley Railroad, conducting safety checks, train maintenance and navigating the railways. The one thing that keeps Garber chugging along is the people; and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"I have a 62-year work history," said Garber. "And I am only 82-years-young. So, we have a long ways to go yet."

Garber and his wife also volunteer at Ruby's Pantry and Feed My People Food Bank.