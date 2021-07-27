Skip to Content

Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday

Wednesday will be very hot and humid. A warm front will bring us from the already hot and humid air we're in all the way up to excessive levels of heat and humidity.

Expect highs in the 90s along with dew points climbing near or above 70° will make for peak afternoon heat index values (feels like temperatures) of between 95° and 105° in areas near and south of I-94.

With this heat and humidity, make sure you stay hydrated. Drinking water is best, and drinking before you feel thirsty is key to staying ahead of getting dehydrated. If you can, stay cool inside an air-conditioned building. If you're unable to be in the A/C and/or have to work outside, try to avoid overworking at the warmest point of the day in the afternoon. At the very least, stay in the shade as much as possible exposed to the wind, or if inside use fans to move the air.

Giving your body an hour of A/C will allow it to recharge and give yourself energy for the rest of the day. You can do this by going to a store or public building with air conditioning for even an hour or so. If you can't do that, take a cool shower or bath for 20 or more minutes to try and recharge.

If you do get overwhelmed by the heat, it's important to know the differences between a heat stroke (medical emergency- dial 9-1-1) and heat exhaustion (need to take action to avoid a heat stroke). Those symptoms are in the graphic above.

A cold front later Wednesday will eventually bring relieve from this heat and humidity, but that front will also force storms to form. Those storms will feed on the heat and humidity to become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon and evening. Details on those storms are being typed up now, and this sentence will be replaced with a link to that story once it's live on our website.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

