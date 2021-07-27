Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday

Wednesday will be very hot and humid. A warm front will bring us from the already hot and humid air we're in all the way up to excessive levels of heat and humidity.

Expect highs in the 90s along with dew points climbing near or above 70° will make for peak afternoon heat index values (feels like temperatures) of between 95° and 105° in areas near and south of I-94.

With this heat and humidity, make sure you stay hydrated. Drinking water is best, and drinking before you feel thirsty is key to staying ahead of getting dehydrated. If you can, stay cool inside an air-conditioned building. If you're unable to be in the A/C and/or have to work outside, try to avoid overworking at the warmest point of the day in the afternoon. At the very least, stay in the shade as much as possible exposed to the wind, or if inside use fans to move the air.

Giving your body an hour of A/C will allow it to recharge and give yourself energy for the rest of the day. You can do this by going to a store or public building with air conditioning for even an hour or so. If you can't do that, take a cool shower or bath for 20 or more minutes to try and recharge.

If you do get overwhelmed by the heat, it's important to know the differences between a heat stroke (medical emergency- dial 9-1-1) and heat exhaustion (need to take action to avoid a heat stroke). Those symptoms are in the graphic above.

A cold front later Wednesday will eventually bring relieve from this heat and humidity, but that front will also force storms to form. Those storms will feed on the heat and humidity to become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon and evening. Details on those storms are being typed up now, and this sentence will be replaced with a link to that story once it's live on our website.