Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pierce County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&