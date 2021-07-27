Group: 4 Afghan journalists arrested by intelligence agency

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A press freedom group in Afghanistan says the country’s intelligence service arrested four Afghan journalists after they returned home to the city of Kandahar following a reporting trip to a border area recently taken by the Taliban. The four had travelled to Spin Boldak to interview Taliban commanders after the insurgents captured a border crossing there with Pakistan. The media watchdog known as Nai said the four returned home on Monday and were arrested by the National Directorate for Security. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry says the four are accused of spreading propaganda for the Taliban.