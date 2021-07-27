Dunn County woman guilty of not feeding dog ‘Gabriel’ gets probation

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A woman found guilty of animal mistreatment will avoid jail time as long as she doesn't break the law again.

Anne Iehl was charged with mistreatment of animals and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal in December 2019. She was sentenced to two years probation on Tuesday.

She was found guilty on both counts in May 2021.

The case revolved around the now-infamous dog "Gabriel."

Jamie Wagner, kennel manager at the Dunn County Humane Society, said nobody is forced to have a pet and there are options for someone who doesn't want the animal anymore.

"Starvation is not one of those options," Wagner said.

Wagner described when she saw the dog, now named Gabriel, for the first time. She said he was frail with dried urine in his fur.

District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said only when the dog was just over 23 pounds and near death did Iehl do the right thing and take the dog to the humane society.

Nodolf showed x-rays which she said shows you couldn't even see Gabriel's stomach when he was brought into the humane society. She said that is because Gabriel was being starved to death. Nodolf said vet bills totaled $4,900.

Now, Nodolf says Gabriel is "thriving" in his forever home.

Nodolf recommended Iehl be placed on three years probation and 365 days of conditional jail time with Huber privileges.

Richard Yonko, Iehl's attorney, said Iehl has received threats and nasty notes which has impacted her mental health. Yonko showed letters in court people calling Iehl derogatory names and telling her to, "rot in hell."

Yonk said Iehl couldn't afford the dog, calling it a "crime of finance."

"No one wanted the dog to end in this condition," Yonko said.

Iehl addressed Judge Rod Smeltzer. She said she will live with her decisions the rest of her life. She said she should have gotten the dog help and should have known she shouldn't be a pet owner sooner.

"I wish I was more financially stable. I miss Harley everyday," Iehl said. Harley is the name Iehl gave the dog before it was renamed Gabriel.

Smeltzer said the humane society covered Iehl's "defect" as an animal owner and credited them for saving the dog's life.

"This dog was starving to death," Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said he doesnt see Iehl as a bad person but said she violated the law.

"Boy, wouldn't you like to have a do-over in this one. But you don't get one," Smeltzer told Iehl. "Mistreating animals is not condoned."

Smeltzer sentenced Iehl to two years probation and told her she cannot own an animal for five years, which is the maximum time allowed under state law. A one-year jail sentence was stayed. She is also required to serve 50 hours of community service in the next two years.