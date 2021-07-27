Skip to Content

City council unanimously approves new EC marathon route

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Marathon has a new route after a unanimous decision by the city council.

The original route had runners racing over the High Bridge near First Street, but after it closed for repairs last month, a new route was drafted. Now, runners will avoid crossing the river via the High Bridge and instead run parallel to First Street along the river's pedestrian trail.

The marathon takes place Sep. 25-26, with an expected turnout of 3,000 to 5,000 runners.

