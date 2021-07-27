Chippewa Falls attempted abduction suspect charged, given $15K bond

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - We are learning new details about the events leading up to a man's arrest after a series of alleged attempted-abductions in Chippewa Falls last week.

Cory Gudmanson, 35, is charged with false imprisonment, second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told authorities Gudmanson followed her car and when she parked he opened her car door. She said she started screaming and was able to get the door pulled shut.

About a half hour later, a second woman called police saying she was almost abducted. She said she pulled into her driveway after Gudmanson was following her. She said Gudmanson then pulled open her car down and grabbed her arm. The victim said she kicked Gudmanson in the chest and she was able to get the door shut and lock the doors.

The woman's father heard the commotion and went to check out what was going on. He said while he was behind Gudmanson's car trying to get the license plate, Gudmanson backed up into him hitting his leg. The man said Gudmanson had a temporary license plate on the inside of the rear window and he was able to jump in the car, remove the license plate and get out as Gudmanson was backing out of the driveway.

Chippewa Falls police were eventually able to arrest Gudmanson.

In court on Monday, a $15,000 cash bond was set. He is not allowed contact with his victims.