As blueberry season nears an end, apple picking is on the horizon

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The countdown is on to apple picking season, and though it looks to be an average year for the crop, one local orchard took an non-average approach for their business to get to the harvest season.

Connell's Family Orchard is getting its apples ready for mid-August, when apple season picking is set to begin.

This year the orchard owner's said it's a typical apple season with the same taste and same color, but it could have been much different, if the orchard didn't take early precautions.

For the first time in 163 years of being in the apple farming business, the family orchard decided to irrigate its crop; saving the family from losing the fruit to drought.

"Nothing can surprise you. We haven't had hail and we've only had frost so far. So far it looks really good. What did not freeze out actually promotes bigger growth for the ones that are left - especially if they're only a few apples per tree, because all the energy is going to those few apples," said Steven Connell, co-owner of Connell's Family Farms.

The Connell Orchard owner said the business lost 30% to 40% of its apple crop due to the frost.

Before mid-August harvest hits, the Connell's are wishing for cold nights and sunny days to complete the photosynthesis process, so that the apples can ripe, and the picking can begin.

Apple picking at Connell's Family Orchard will begin mid-August and go through October. The orchard is currently wrapping up blueberry season, and will begin raspberry season shortly. Currently the orchard is open by appointment only, but will begin regular hours in August.