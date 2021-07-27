AP Interview: Tunisia Islamist party counters president

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s Islamist party and speaker of parliament said Tuesday that his party is working to form a “national front.” Ennahdha party head Rachid Ghannouchi said that the front would counter President Kais Saied’s decision to suspend the legislature, fire top government officials and take control of the fragile democracy amid the country’s multi-layered crisis. Ghannouchi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the goal is to pressure the president “to demand the return to a democratic system.” He cited plans for peaceful protests and sit-ins. There has been widespread concern in Tunisia and from allies over the president’s moves which Ghannouchi says amount to a coup.