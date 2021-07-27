Alexander scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

Detroit Tigers (47-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -220, Tigers +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-28 on their home turf. Minnesota is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .300.

The Tigers are 19-33 on the road. Detroit has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads them with 17, averaging one every 22.5 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. Caleb Thielbar earned his third victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Gregory Soto took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donaldson leads the Twins with 16 home runs and is slugging .487.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.