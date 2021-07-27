A few more rounds of strong to severe storms possible, especially Wednesday

The morning starts with a great light show as mother nature spread scattered storms across the area early Tuesday. That won't stop the heat and humidity from rising again and we'll see a few more chances for severe storms through Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sticky and gross. High temps climb towards 90 for the 5th consecutive day. That puts us at 17 days above 90 for the summer. Again, we average 10. After the morning storms clear, we'll see sunshine with a mix of clouds for the afternoon.

Then, another weak wave will pop a few storms Tuesday evening. There is a slight, level 2 risk, for scattered severe storms across southwest portions of the valley. A marginal, level 1 risk, for isolated severe storms covers the rest of the area. Large hail is the main threat, with strong wind gusts as the secondary threat.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the heat wave. High temps will climb into the low 90s and as dew points reach the low to mid 70s, there will be a substantial amount of instability that will fuel thunderstorms.

There is a level 3, enhanced risk, for numerous severe thunderstorms for Wednesday. We also have another level 2, slight risk, for scattered severe storms across parts of western Wisconsin.

A strong line of thunderstorms is likely to develop from the northwest to the southeast along the risk zone. As storms initiate, we'll see supercell development that may lead to large hail and a few tornadoes. Once this system matures and organizes, a line of convective clusters will lead to a straight-line wind event.

Damaging winds are likely as this line of storms moves southeast along the cold front through central Wisconsin. Embedded supercells may drop a few tornadoes within the larger cluster of thunderstorms, too.

Wednesday's severe threat will be in the later evening. There may be a few isolated showers and storms in the mid morning, but as of now, they don't look like they'll be severe.

Beyond Wednesday, "cooler" temperatures and more comfortable dew points change the theme from nasty heat, to comfortable summer time weather.