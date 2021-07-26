UW System schools offer extra incentives to get students vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE & MENOMONIE (WQOW) - If you're a student in the UW System and you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you could win a $7,000 scholarship.

"We're doing this so that we can be together and so that we can be safe," said Grace Crickette, vice chancellor of finance and administration at UW-Eau Claire.

Officials announced universities that achieve 70 percent vaccination rates will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships, each worth $7,000.

"We're looking for students to upload their vaccination information," Crickette said.

In addition to the $7,000 scholarship, students at UW-Eau Claire can enter into a weekly drawing to win an Apple iPad, Apple watch, a $100 gift card, or an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Crickette said last fall, 40 percent of their students were fully vaccinated.

"The system is asking that we get to 70 percent. I think we're going to get higher than 70 percent," Crickette said. "The reason for that is I'm quite confident we have a lot of students who were vaccinated in the fall. And you have to keep in mind that our students became one of the last groups to be eligible."

At UW-Stout in Menomonie, students can win Blue Devil gear, gifts from local businesses, and gift cards, in addition to the scholarships.

Stout also plans to match the number of scholarships offered to their students.

"That allows us to have a little more freedom in feeling like okay, this is a safe community as we continue to battle this pandemic," said Sandi Scott, dean of students at UW-Stout.

When it comes to plans for this fall, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout expect unvaccinated students to wear masks.

Masking is optional for vaccinated students.

They also plan to be back to their normal level of in-person classes and do not plan on implementing physical distancing.

To be eligible to receive a scholarship, students must receive their full series of vaccinations by October 15.

UW-Eau Claire students can upload a copy of their vaccination record through the Vaccination Upload eForm.