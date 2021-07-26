UN says five peacekeepers injured in attack in northern Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says five U.N. peacekeepers have been injured in an attack using an improvised explosive device in Mali’s restive north. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a quick reaction force was immediately sent to the site in Aguelhok in the Kidal region after Monday’s attack and the wounded peacekeepers were taken to a hospital. No other details are immediately available. Haq says the attack came a day after the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s camp in Aguelhok experienced indirect fire. No casualties or damage were reported in Sunday’s incident. Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.