UN chief: World hunger worsened by climate change, conflict

ROME (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that climate change and conflict are both consequence and driver of poverty, income inequality and the high cost of food. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome on Monday that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. He said in his video message that the same system is responsible for as much as 80% of biodiversity loss. The gathering is helping prepare for a U.N. food systems summit to be held in September in New York. A U.N. report noted earlier this month that up to 161 million more people faced hunger last year compared to 2019.