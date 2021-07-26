Strong storm chances through Wednesday; cooler changes beyond

Toasty toasty! We won't see too many changes to the forecast the first three days of your work week.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, humid and hot. Temps climb towards 90 with dew points back in the mid 60s leaving us with a heat index between 92 and 94 degrees.

Dew points will climb through the 60s and towards 70 by Wednesday. Heat indices will climb into the mid 90s through Wednesday here in the valley, but areas west will see heat indices in the low 100s. Western Wisconsin will be right on the edge of the worst heat.

The good news is a strong cold front will knock us back towards average Thursday and beyond. Low to mid 80s return by next weekend.

Isolated storms will be possible after 3 pm Monday, but as a surface low moves across Minnesota, a stronger line of storms will develop in the late evening. This second wave will move across Wisconsin after dark leaving us a chance for severe storms into Tuesday morning.

The first half of the week will be active, too. Strong to severe storms are possible Monday through Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Chippewa Valley in a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Monday and Tuesday. There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The main threats all three days will be strong wind, large hail, and as always, we can never rule out an isolated tornado.

Tuesday afternoon, storms will develop in the middle of the afternoon in southern Minnesota and we'll have to track their progress into the evening. As of now, Wednesday looks like it could become a slightly more significant event. Something worth keeping an eye on the next 48 hours.