Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 9:46PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 9:46PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 945 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from Spooner to Winter to 7 miles northeast of
Marenisco. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Ladysmith, Bruce, Hawkins, Weyerhaeuser, Sheldon, Tony, Conrath, Glen
Flora, Ingram, Island Lake, Brill and Mikana.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.