Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 9:46PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 945 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from Spooner to Winter to 7 miles northeast of

Marenisco. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Ladysmith, Bruce, Hawkins, Weyerhaeuser, Sheldon, Tony, Conrath, Glen

Flora, Ingram, Island Lake, Brill and Mikana.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.