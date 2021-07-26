Social media offers ‘huge assistance’ in solving crimes

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Area police said social media helps them keep the community safe.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said that social media offers a "huge assistance" in solving crimes by identifying suspects in pictures and offering specific details and tips.

On July 23, the Chippewa Falls Police Department's Facebook post about its search for an attempted abduction suspect received over 200 comments and was shared over 3,000 times, which helped authorities spread information about the potential threat faster.

"In the past, we were much more reliant on traditional methods of notification, which would be television stations, radio stations," Kelm said. "All of the people in the community share that information out and talk to all the people that they are connected with online. It really allows us to get critical information out faster than we've even been able to."

Kelm said that if you feel in danger, or if someone you know might be in imminent danger, do no hesitate to call 911.