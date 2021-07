EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender was released from prison and placed in Eau Claire on Monday.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, James Jones, 34, will live on the 600 block of S. Barstow Street.

Jones was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2009.

As conditions of his release, he will be on electronic monitoring and spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry.