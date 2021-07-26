Several strong storm chances in this week’s continued heat and humidity

Eau Claire hit the 90 degree mark this afternoon, though many other spots in Western Wisconsin had high temperatures held to the mid to upper 80s. It remained humid after dew points climbed quickly last night from the comfortable 50s up to the low/mid 60s by this morning.

At times, it felt like the low 90s even in spots that didn't hit 90 due to that humidity that will only increase over the next couple of days. In an average year,

Eau Claire has 10 days with highs of at least 90 degrees, with the most days typically in July. While today was the 6th day this July in the 90s above July's average of 4 days, June had 11 days.

This means that today is the 17th day of the summer with a high of at least 90, and there's still five more days in July followed by all of August and potentially beyond to pick up more. The next two days also have forecast highs near or just above 90, too.

As our weather pattern stays warm with increasing humidity, there will be several chances for strong storms to develop. The first arrives late tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing the best chances for strong storms north of Eau Claire.

Most of tomorrow will be dry, but another round of strong storms is expected to pop up near/south of I-94 and near/west of highway 53 in the late evening.

The best chance for widespread rain and storms arrives later Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Again, this round also could contain strong to severe storms.

The sky will clear to sunshine Thursday, and dew points will fall from the very humid 70s Wednesday night down to about 60 for Thursday through Friday.

A bit more humidity returns Saturday ahead of another expected cold front that will bring a chance for rain and storms before bringing cooler and less humid air into Western Wisconsin for the first couple days of August.