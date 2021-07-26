Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as Monday. Pressure is mounting on all sides to show progress. It’s a make-or-break week on President Joe Biden’s top priority. One major roadblock is how much money should go to public transit. But spending on water projects, broadband and others areas remains unresolved, as is tapping COVID-19 funds to help pay for it. As discussions continued through the weekend, the group’s lead Republican negotiator says both sides were “about 90% of the way there.” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants a vote before the August recess.