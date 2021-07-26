Russia edges Japan, China for gold in men’s gymnastics

TOKYO (AP) — Russia is back on top in men’s Olympic gymnastics. The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee edged Japan and China in a taut team final. Russia’s total of 262.500 was just enough to slip by the host Japanese and give the Russians their first Olympic gold since 1996. The meet wasn’t decided until reigning world champion Nikita Nagornyy’s floor exercise during the final event of the night. His score of 14.600 provided the winning margin. Great Britain was fourth, with the U.S. fifth.