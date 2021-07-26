Rodgers will play for Packers in 2021: report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - A busy week in Green Bay with the start of training camp on the horizon is looking a bit more promising after a report from the NFL Network.

According to Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he will play for the Packers in 2021.

The news comes as Packers President Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst address shareholders at the annual meeting inside Lambeau Field.

At that meeting, both Murphy and Gutekunst shared optimism that Rodgers would return for this season. The reigning MVP has made it no secret this offseason he is disgruntled with at least some members of the organization.

A week ago, ESPN reported Rodgers turned down a two-year extension which would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Over the weekend, both Rodgers and star-wide receiver Davante Adams posted identical pictures on their Instagram of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, hinting that maybe it would be their "Last Dance" in Green Bay; a reference to a documentary put out about the final season of the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty team.

Adams has also reportedly stalled contract talks with the Packers.

The Packers first practice of training camp is scheduled for Wednesday. The first preseason game is Aug. 14 against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.