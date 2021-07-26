Report: Rodgers, Packers close to deal for 2021 season

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers is more likely to play this season after talks with the Green Bay Packers progressed over the weekend, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers and the Packers were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms that are close to convincing the MVP quarterback to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it.

Rodgers is currently in California, waiting for the deal to finalize, Schefter reported. Packers veterans are scheduled to arrive in Green Bay on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's reported earlier Monday that Rodgers told people close to him that he intended to play for the Packers this season, his 17th with the team.

Rodgers will have more of a voice in discussing a new contract, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

Schefter reported that among the conditions of the agreement, the 2023 year in Rodgers' contract - the final one in his current deal - would be voided with no tags allowed in the future. The Packers would also agree to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season, mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' issues with the team, and Rodgers' contract would be adjusted with no loss of income to give the Packers more cap room now.

Schefter also reported wide receiver Davante Adams is now willing to discuss a new contract with knowledge that Rodgers is likely returning and giving the Packers more salary cap room.