North Macedonia: 4 jailed over 2017 parliament attack

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A court in North Macedonia has sentenced the country’s former parliamentary speaker and three other senior officials over a violent attack against parliament in 2017. A panel of judges sentenced the former speaker along with the former ministers of transport and labor ministers and a former senior intelligence official. The attack took place during post-election political unrest in April 2017 when about 100 nationalist demonstrators, some wearing masks, stormed the parliament building in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje.