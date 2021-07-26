New Richmond woman dies in jail day after being arrested

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in her bunk in the St. Croix County Jail over the weekend.

Danyiel C. Mager, 46, of New Richmond was found dead in her cell bunk at 11:42 a.m. on Sunday. She had been arrested on Saturday for several warrants.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Mager's body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. No internal or external injuries were found. Now, they are waiting for toxicology results.