Never too late: Cancer centers push patients to quit smoking

Top cancer hospitals are helping patients quit smoking as evidence mounts that it’s never too late. Cancer patients who stop using tobacco heal faster, experience fewer side effects from treatment and lower their risk of tumors returning. New research reported Monday shows lung cancer patients who stopped smoking gained nearly two years of life compared to those who continued to smoke. It adds to the scientific evidence that has influenced many cancer doctors to make sure their patients know the best way to quit. Counseling, nicotine patches and pills that ease the urge to smoke help many people succeed.