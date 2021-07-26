More rain to hit China’s flood-ravaged Henan province

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Forecasters say more heavy rain is expected in central China’s flood-ravaged Henan province where the death toll continues to rise. The Henan provincial meteorological observatory said Monday the hard-hit cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to see the heaviest downpours. That will complicate rescue efforts and attempts to truck in water and food, plug gaps in dikes and put more pressure on floodwater storage basins. The Henan government said the number of deaths has risen to 69 with five people missing. The flooding began July 17 and has affected almost 13 million people, causing direct economic losses estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).