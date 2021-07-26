Monday marks 31 year anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - 31 years ago, the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law.

Monday, local disability resource officials recognized the achievement of the act, but asked that people understand that there are areas of the act that need improvement.

The law makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of disability in employment, state and local government, public accommodations, commercial facilities, transportation and telecommunications, etc.

Officials at Chippewa Falls Aging and Disability Resource Center said one of the areas that needs continued advancement is employment rights for those with disabilities.

"There is this belief that hiring people with disabilities is expensive, beacuse you have to make all sorts of adjustments to your systems, you have to make changes in the way your building might be laid out, you might have to provide them with special things, when actually the vast majority of people with disabilities who are employed, require no special accommodations," said Leslie Fijalkiewicz, manager of Chippewa County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Title one of the ADA requires employers with 15 or more employees to provide qualified disabled individuals an equal opportunity and access to the full range of employment opportunities. It Prohibits discrimination in recruitment, hiring, training and pay among other employment opportunities.

Monday, President Biden marked the occasion by announcing a new guidance, adding long-term COVID-19 symptoms that significantly impact your ability to work should be considered a disability under federal rights laws..

