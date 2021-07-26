Mayo Clinic Health System will require staff get COVID-19 vaccine; here’s what other hospitals are doing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One Eau Claire hospital will soon require all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, and another could be soon to follow.

Mayo Clinic Health System employees will be required to be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 17 or decline the vaccine and have a valid reason for doing so.

Some of those opt-outs include medical, religious or "philosophical" reasons. Employees will get a further explanation of what that means on Aug. 23. Employees who opt out will be required to wear masks and socially distance while on Mayo property.

More than 95% of Mayo Clinic doctors have been vaccinated. Across all Mayo Clinic sites, staff vaccine rates range between 75 and 85%.

Over at Marshfield Clinic Health System, as of this moment, employees are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but that could change "very soon," according to a spokesperson for the medical organization.

According to Matt Schneider, regional communications manager for Marshfield Clinic Health System, officials there are closely watching vaccination data and the spread of the delta variant.

"As of today, Marshfield Clinic Health System is not requiring its employees be vaccinated for COVID-19; however, that may change very soon. Health System leaders are watching closely the vaccination data, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and consulting health care leaders outside our organization," Schneider said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have instituted changes in the ways we provide patient care quickly to protect patients and the community. We will continue to assess the situation and make changes appropriately."

Schneider said nearly 100% of Marshfield Clinic Health System doctors are vaccinated.

At HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals and Prevea Health, employees are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"At this time, HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin and Prevea Health are not requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine but are highly encouraging it," a statement to News 18 read.

