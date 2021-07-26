Live music returns with major turnout

ALTOONA (WQOW) - As more events return, more people are attending than pre-pandemic.

In Altoona, the live music scene is back in River Prairie Park, with City Administrator Mike Golat even reporting a record turnout last Wednesday.

Golat said during the pandemic, the community said they missed "Music in the Park" more than anything else.

"The music series coming back online has been really well received by the community," Golat said. "I think there was a lot of pent-up energy, a lot of pent-up demand for live entertainment."

That live entertainment will continue through the summer, with Kickin' It Country taking place every Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Rockin' On the River every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.