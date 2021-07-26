Hungarians protest over alleged government spying

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 1,000 protesters in Hungary’s capital have demanded answers to allegations that the country’s right-wing government used powerful spyware to secretly monitor critical journalists, lawyers and business figures. The demonstration Monday came more than a week after revelations by an international investigation that the digital devices of about 300 individuals had been targeted by the spyware in Hungary. Some protesters demanded the resignation of Hungary’s government under hard-line Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Officials have declined to confirm or deny whether the government used the Pegasus software. But they maintain that all secret surveillance activities are conducted in accordance with Hungarian law.