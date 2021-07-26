Gov. Evers calls for special session on education spending

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he is calling a special session, asking for more spending in education.

The governor is calling for the Legislature to spend $240 million in per-pupil aid, $200 million in special education aid and $110 million into higher education and the UW system.

The move comes after the Legislature approved the state budget, which Evers signed earlier in the month.

"Late last Friday, Republicans in the Legislature quietly indicated they're coming into extraordinary session on Tuesday just to override my vetoes," Evers said in announcing the special session for the same day.

According to Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Assembly plans to vote to over override Evers veto of legislation to end enhanced pandemic-related unemployment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.