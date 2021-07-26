German Greens: Preventing climate disasters will be costly

BERLIN (AP) — The Green party candidate hoping to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s upcoming election warns that efforts to better prepare the country against climate-related disasters is going to be costly. Annalena Baerbock said Monday the Greens want to invest significantly more in prevention “and that will cost money.” Baerbock said the proposed measured could be paid for with money generated from carbon taxes or a softening of Germany’s debt rules. The debate over climate change and its impact on Germany has been fueled by deadly floods that hit the west of the country earlier this month. Experts say such disasters will become more severe and frequent as the planet heats up.