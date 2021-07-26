Chippewa Falls PD investigating ‘active situation;’ roads blocked off

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls police have an area on the south side of the city blocked off.

According to a News 18 reporter on scene, authorities are speaking to someone over a loudspeaker. The reporter says he can see a SWAT team with two men in camo carrying rifles.

It is in the area of South Main Street and Vine Street.

Chippewa Falls PD is asking the public to avoid the area for safety reasons. It is not clear what is happening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.